Cape man arrested on allegations he fired a gun while intoxicated

While investigating a shots fired call, police say they found an intoxicated Cape Girardeau man who fired his weapon five times while walking near an apartment complex.
Christian Cole, 34, faces the Class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Officers responding to the shots fired call on Wednesday, May 15, at 1:42 a.m., made contact with Cole near a rear parking lot at 45 S. West End Blvd. Cole told the officer he was a resident of the apartment complex, according to a probable cause document signed by an officer whose name is redacted.
Minutes later, an officer heard "approximately 5 gunshots approximately one block north of my location." The officer saw Cole walking nearby. The officer detained Cole in handcuffs. The officer found a handgun in the front waistband of Cole's shorts. The officer performed a Gunshot Residue Test. Cole then told the officer he fired his gun at a gun range two days prior. Officers conducted a BAC test, which registered at .138.
Officers found holes in a nearby fence and the dirt, where they believe the gun was fired.
Judge Frank Miller ordered Cole held in lieu of a $20,000 surety bond.
