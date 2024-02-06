Cape man arrested on allegations he fired a gun while intoxicated

While investigating a shots fired call, police say they found an intoxicated Cape Girardeau man who fired his weapon five times while walking near an apartment complex.

Christian Cole, 34, faces the Class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Officers responding to the shots fired call on Wednesday, May 15, at 1:42 a.m., made contact with Cole near a rear parking lot at 45 S. West End Blvd. Cole told the officer he was a resident of the apartment complex, according to a probable cause document signed by an officer whose name is redacted.