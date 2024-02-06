Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery

The victim told officers he had them drive him to multiple ATMs to get gas money, but his debit card was declined, according to the statement. He was then taken back to his neighborhood and dropped off a short distance away from his home, along with LaRose and the juvenile.

Once LaRose and the juvenile were outside the vehicle, they both allegedly pulled black semi-automatic pistols from their waistbands and demanded the victim empty his pockets. The victim told officers the duo stole two Juul vape pods, a large bottle of vape juice, a pocket knife and two e-cigarettes, all valued at $141.

Officers later interviewed the driver and passenger of the vehicle that picked up the victim. The two said LaRose and the juvenile exited the vehicle with the victim, stood outside at the rear of the car for a moment before re-entering. Neither the driver nor the passenger were aware the victim was robbed until the juvenile told them the next day.

LaRose is charged with the class A felony of first-degree robbery and the unclassified felony of armed criminal action. He remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $150,000 bond.