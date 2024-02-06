Cape man arrested for trespassing

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for alleged trespassing and assault.
A state Highway Patrol report said Gregory Ross, 58, was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing and fourth-degree assault.
He was taken to the county jail, where authorities were to hold him for 24 hours.
