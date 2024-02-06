Cape man arrested for allegedly sending sexual text messages to child

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested last week for allegedly sending sexually-charged text messages to a minor.

George A. Henry, 33, was arrested by Cape Girardeau Police Department officers Dec. 29 and is charged with enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15.

According to a probable-cause statement, Henry’s sister alerted patrolman Jacob Monteith that Henry was sending sexual texts to a minor and showed Monteith the messages. She allowed Monteith to search the home for Henry, who was hiding in a closet on the second floor.

After being detained, Henry gave Monteith permission to search his phone, according to the statement. Monteith noticed the sexually-charged messages he had seen earlier had been deleted, and there was a noticeable gap in the text thread from approximately 5 a.m. to 11:08 a.m.