Cape man arrested for alleged murder

He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action relating to the alleged murder of Nathan Hinojosa Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau, who was killed just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau.

Turner is being held in lieu of $2.5 million cash-only bond.

On Sunday, Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he pronounced Hinojosa dead Saturday, and an autopsy is scheduled this week.