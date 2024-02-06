Cape man arrested for alleged murder

A Cape Girardeau man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide.
A release from Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad said authorities arrested Izaiah James Turner, 18, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action relating to the alleged murder of Nathan Hinojosa Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau, who was killed just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau.
Turner is being held in lieu of $2.5 million cash-only bond.
On Sunday, Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he pronounced Hinojosa dead Saturday, and an autopsy is scheduled this week.
