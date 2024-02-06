Cape man arrested for alleged murder

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday in Los Angeles in connection with an alleged Carbondale, Illinois, murder.
A release from Carbondale police said authorities in Los Angeles arrested Gregory Hopkins, 27, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in the death of his wife, Gloria Hopkins, 26, of Carbondale.
Gloria Hopkins was found dead Tuesday.
A police release said the cause of death had not been determined as of Tuesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.