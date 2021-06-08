Cape man arrested for alleged gun violation

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau man Saturday for an alleged firearm violation.
A Patrol report stated troopers took into custody Calvert Staten, 32, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for alleged felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
He was taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours.
