Cape man arrested for alleged felonies

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Monday in connection with a vehicle crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jakob Payne, 25, was arrested for alleged felony driving while intoxicated and felony leaving the scene of a crash. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and held for 24 hours.
