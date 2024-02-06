Cape man arrested for alleged DWI

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody early Saturday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Brady Coleman, 24, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.