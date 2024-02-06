Cape man arrested for alleged DWI

A Cape Girardeau man was cited for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Benito Peralta-Cruz, 20, was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau County at about midnight Sunday night.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
