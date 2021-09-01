Cape man arrested for alleged DWI

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said a Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.
Talor Jones Jr., 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated Friday morning in Cape Girardeau County.
He was taken to the county jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.