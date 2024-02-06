All sections
NewsJune 22, 2021

Cape man arrested for alleged DWI

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Illya Klyopox, 31, was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest by fleeing...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Illya Klyopox, 31, was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest by fleeing.

He was taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours.

Local News

