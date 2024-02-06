All sections
June 25, 2021

Cape man arrested for alleged drug violations

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and failure to display valid plates...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and failure to display valid plates.

The arrest occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department and released.

Local News

