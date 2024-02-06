Cape man arrested for alleged drug violations

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and failure to display valid plates.
The arrest occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau Police Department and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.