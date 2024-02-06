Cape man arrested for alleged drug offenses

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged drug violations.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, George Katsantonis, 42, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
He was taken to the county jail and released.