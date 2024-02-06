Cape man arrested for 2 alleged felonies

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. He was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance.
He was taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours, according to the report.
