NewsApril 5, 2022

Cape man arrested for 2 alleged felonies

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. He was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance...

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Saturday morning for two alleged felonies.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Anthony West, 36, was arrested for alleged felony tampering with a motor vehicle and alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. He was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours, according to the report.

Local News

