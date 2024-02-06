Cape man arrested, charged in Bollinger County stabbing incident

About four hours after a victim was repeatedly stabbed Friday morning in Bollinger County, the suspect was located by a Bollinger County sheriff’s deputy and apprehended in connection with the crime.

Court documents show Zachary Howard, 25, of Cape Girardeau has been charged with one Class A felony count of first-degree assault and one unclassified felony count of armed criminal action in relation to the incident.

According to a probable-cause statement written by Bollinger County deputy Casey J. Dodd, a 911 caller reported an assault with a deadly weapon had occurred at 8:28 a.m. in the area of County Road 328 and Route M. At the time of the 911 call, the caller was en route to a hospital with the victim.

Dispatchers advised the caller to meet an ambulance at the intersection of highways 72 and 34, according to the probable-cause statement, where the victim was then transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.