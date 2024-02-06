Cape man arrested at Jackson hotel

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage after a Thursday incident at a Jackson hotel.
According to information released by Jackson Police Deprartment, Jerry Bridges Jr., 38, was brandishing a knife while trying to kick in doors at Comfort Suites Hotel. Bridges allegedly threatened a female patron with the knife. Officers took Bridges into custody.
His bond was set at $25,000, cash only.
