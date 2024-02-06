All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Cape man appointed by Nixon to preservation board

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, before leaving office, tapped a Cape Girardeau man to serve on a state historic preservation board. Daniel Statler, with the Cape Girardeau firm Statler Lawyers, will serve on the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation...

Southeast Missourian
Daniel Statler
Daniel Statler

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, before leaving office, tapped a Cape Girardeau man to serve on a state historic-preservation board.

Daniel Statler of the Cape Girardeau firm Statler Lawyers will serve on the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

As a member of the council, Statler will help review nominees for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, review and advise the state on its Historic Preservation Plan and advise the State Historic Preservation Office.

His term is scheduled to run until Nov. 15, 2020.

Cheryl Hibbeler of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Cindy McDaniel of Appleton City, Missouri, also were named to the council.

The appointment was one of several announced Friday by Nixon.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

