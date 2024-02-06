Cape man accused of stabbing, domestic assault

Cape Girardeau police arrested a man Friday who is accused of stabbing his boyfriend with a piece of glass.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Robert Wayne Shaw, 34, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and felonious restraint.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Cape Girardeau officers met the victim about 8:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 300 block of Kingshighway and noticed he had stab wounds to his left shoulder and left side of his body near his ribs, a scratch on his forehead and several bite marks, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by officer Anthony Vezeau.

The victim said he was cleaning fixtures at an apartment in the 600 block of Spring Avenue that were broken after previous assaults. As he was cleaning, Shaw returned home and demanded he get into the bedroom and strip, Vezeau wrote.

Shaw struck the victim in the back of the head with an unknown object, stabbed him with a shard of glass and choked him, Vezeau wrote.

The victim tried to escape through a front door, but Shaw blocked his way and punched him in the face, Vezeau wrote.