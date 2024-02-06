Cape man accused of secretly recording women, posting to porn site

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with taking videos of three women during sexual intercourse and another changing clothes, then posting the videos on a pornography website.

Cape Girardeau County prosecutors filed charges last week against Neil Richard Urhahn, 38.

He is charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

According to a probable-cause statement, allegations against Urhahn first surfaced in May.

One woman reported May 23 that Urhahn had posted “pornographic videos of her,” Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department detective Jaime Holloway wrote in the statement,

Holloway said he recovered videos and photographs of the woman and Urhahn engaging in sexual intercourse as well as videos and photographs of a second woman in a “sexual relationship.”

The two women said they were filmed and photographed without their knowledge, according to the statement filed in circuit court.