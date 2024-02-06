Cape man accused of secretly recording women, posting to porn site

A Cape Girardeau man has been charged with taking videos of three women during sexual intercourse and another changing clothes, then posting the videos on a pornography website.
Cape Girardeau County prosecutors filed charges last week against Neil Richard Urhahn, 38.
He is charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.
According to a probable-cause statement, allegations against Urhahn first surfaced in May.
One woman reported May 23 that Urhahn had posted “pornographic videos of her,” Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department detective Jaime Holloway wrote in the statement,
Holloway said he recovered videos and photographs of the woman and Urhahn engaging in sexual intercourse as well as videos and photographs of a second woman in a “sexual relationship.”
The two women said they were filmed and photographed without their knowledge, according to the statement filed in circuit court.
Holloway said he interviewed the second woman May 25.
On June 27, Holloway received a call from another woman who said Urhahn had posted videos of her on the porn site.
On Sept. 18, after one of the women called Urhahn, he denied posting the videos, but said he “would have the videos removed,” Holloway wrote.
Later that day, Holloway spoke to Urhahn by telephone.
“Urhahn denied having a Pornhub account, but provided the same email address which was used to create the account,” Holloway said.
On Oct. 30, Holloway spoke to a fourth woman who said Urhahn had posted videos of her changing clothes at Urhahn’s house in 2015 when she was using Urhahn’s tanning bed, according to the statement.
