Cape man accused of rape

A Cape Girardeau man is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape and incest.
Eugene Davis is accused of strangling his victim while raping her, after she tried to resist, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by an officer whose name is redacted.
Davis told the officer he was "highly intoxicated with alcohol and ecstasy pills and did not remember anything" about the alleged rape, which is said to have occurred in August 2023, according to the probable cause report.
Davis said he had previously had consensual sex with the person.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony; incest is a Class E felony.
