Cape Girardeau officials want to keep the city’s passenger service to Chicago, citing increased boardings that ultimately could funnel more federal dollars to the local airport.

The city council has recommended the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) award another two-year Essential Air Service (ESA) contract to SkyWest Airlines, doing business as United Express.

The Utah-based commuter airline proposes to provide 12 weekly round-trip, direct flights to Chicago, which is a step up from its current schedule, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy said Tuesday.

The existing schedule involves fewer direct flights with some flights having stops in Paducah, Kentucky.

The new schedule would have two direct round-trip flights a day, Monday through Friday, and one each on Saturday and Sunday, Loy said.

According to Loy, the change could be “a major benefit” for area residents wanting to travel to Chicago or catch connecting flights.

Under the ESA program, the federal government subsidizes passenger service to the Cape Girardeau airport and other small airports nationwide.

Without such subsidies, air carriers would find it uneconomical to serve small airports.

SkyWest is seeking a subsidy of $3.37 million annually to provide air service to Cape Girardeau. That amount is equal to $2,757 per trip or $135 per passenger based on a 40% load factor, according to the proposal.

SkyWest and two other air carriers submitted proposals to provide passenger service, Loy said.

The other two were St. Louis-based Air Choice One and San Francisco-based Boutique Air.

Those airlines proposed 24-weekly round trips to varying destinations, including Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee.