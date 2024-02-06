Cape lifts boil water advisory

Cape Girardeau officials announced Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, that water sample testing had indicated the supply was safe, after a water main broke Sunday, Dec. 29.
A boil water advisory had been in place for about 1,200 residences on Cape LaCroix Road near Boutin Drive and Deerfield Lane.
