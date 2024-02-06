Cape library announces summer programs for June

More than 40 programs are on the library calendar for June.
More information, including a complete list of programs, is available at the library at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, online at www.capelibrary.org/calendarallages.aspx, or calling (573) 334-5279, ext. 113, for adult programs or ext. 122 for children and teen programs. Registration is open for all programs.
Pertinent address:
711 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
