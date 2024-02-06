All sections
NewsMay 10, 2017

Cape library announces summer programs for June

More than 40 programs are on the library calendar for June. More information, including a complete list of programs, is available at the library at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, online at www.capelibrary.org/calendarallages.aspx, or calling (573) 334-5279, ext. 113, for adult programs or ext. 122 for children and teen programs. Registration is open for all programs...

Southeast Missourian

More than 40 programs are on the library calendar for June.

More information, including a complete list of programs, is available at the library at 711 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, online at www.capelibrary.org/calendarallages.aspx, or calling (573) 334-5279, ext. 113, for adult programs or ext. 122 for children and teen programs. Registration is open for all programs.

  • June 1: Summer reading club begins; Scholastic Book Fair through Saturday; Humans vs. Zombies ages 12 to 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • June 3: Juggling with Troy Roark, 11 a.m.
  • June 5: Preschool discovery lab, 10 a.m. to noon, for ages 2 to 5
  • June 6: Storytime 10 a.m., ages 3 to 5; Spray Paint Universe 3 p.m., ages 12 to 18
  • June 7: Babybook 11 a.m. ages up to 12 months; Tech Code, 2 p.m., ages 9 to 12 (multiple sessions, please choose only one)

Pertinent address:

711 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

