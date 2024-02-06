Cape leaf collection runs through December

Leaf pickup schedule for the City of Cape Girardeau will maintain the same routes and zones as last year with an expected collection amount around 800 tons, according to city of public works director Stan Polivick.
"In November, we begin working the specific zones, and we'll work those through December, and in January and February we're back to making our rounds," Polivick said.
He said last season the city collected 826 tons of leaves, which correlates to about 300 truckloads.
Polivick said the city operates with one main leaf collection truck, with a vacuum, and uses two smaller "dead end" trucks for locations otherwise inaccessible.
He recommends for residents to not rake leaves into the street, around fire hydrants, or mix the leaves with limbs.
"Those things are very helpful for us," he said. "And if they're in the wrong spot we can't pick them up very easily, or if there are a lot of tree limbs, we won't pick them up at all."
A brochure with a map of the routes was mailed to city households. The routes also are detailed on the city's website.
The city is divided into seven zones for leaf collection.
