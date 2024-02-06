Cape leaders remember local businessman Chris Hutson

Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at age 59.

At presstime, funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ford and Sons Funeral Home.

"It's been difficult for him and for all of us because of Chris' most recent health issues but it was an absolute privilege to work with him. We're so thankful of the time we had with a great friend, boss and mentor," said Christa Zickfield, the company's finance manager. "He was so goofy. He would lighten our mood and keep everything even-keeled, especially with all the changes here over the last four years."

Testimonials

Chris Hutson

Stacy Kinder, who became Cape Girardeau's mayor in April, made note of Hutson's dynamic personality.

"I'll always remember [Chris] for his love of life and for the enthusiasm he shared in everything around him — family, friends, hobbies, his business and his town," Kinder said.

"He had an infectious smile that brightened up a room, not to mention the person next to him. He was one of those guys you were happy to know was around," she added, noting "the huge economic impact" Hutson had on the downtown area.

For 20 years, Hutson had served on the Old Town Cape Board of Directors, and at the time of his passing was OTC board president.

"Chris' impact on the downtown is immeasurable [as] he and his older brother Dave carried on the legacy of their father, Charles L. Hutson, who himself was instrumental in downtown revitalization," said Liz Haynes, OTC executive director.