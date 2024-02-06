Cape leaders remember local businessman Chris Hutson

Chris Hutson, co-owner of Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, a multi-generational family-owned furniture and mattress outlet in downtown Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at age 59.
At presstime, funeral arrangements are incomplete at Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
"It's been difficult for him and for all of us because of Chris' most recent health issues but it was an absolute privilege to work with him. We're so thankful of the time we had with a great friend, boss and mentor," said Christa Zickfield, the company's finance manager. "He was so goofy. He would lighten our mood and keep everything even-keeled, especially with all the changes here over the last four years."
Stacy Kinder, who became Cape Girardeau's mayor in April, made note of Hutson's dynamic personality.
"I'll always remember [Chris] for his love of life and for the enthusiasm he shared in everything around him — family, friends, hobbies, his business and his town," Kinder said.
"He had an infectious smile that brightened up a room, not to mention the person next to him. He was one of those guys you were happy to know was around," she added, noting "the huge economic impact" Hutson had on the downtown area.
For 20 years, Hutson had served on the Old Town Cape Board of Directors, and at the time of his passing was OTC board president.
"Chris' impact on the downtown is immeasurable [as] he and his older brother Dave carried on the legacy of their father, Charles L. Hutson, who himself was instrumental in downtown revitalization," said Liz Haynes, OTC executive director.
"Chris and his wife, Jerra, along with brother Dave, have championed OTC's major annual fundraiser, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars across two decades. Chris had an incredibly generous spirit, always concerned with the greater good. He was kind, open-minded, practical, adventurous, creative, funny, possessing a great sense of humor. We are so much better because of Chris' generosity, passion and leadership."
John Mehner, assistant vice president for economic and workforce development at Southeast Missouri State University, knew Hutson well from Mehner's previous 28 years of service as president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
"Chris was a tireless worker and a big personality. The entire Hutson family has been instrumental in so many efforts and improvements downtown and community wide," wrote Mehner in a text to the Southeast Missourian. "Many of us were blessed with the opportunity to work with him, know him and love him."
Hutson was an avid motorcyclist and once talked publicly about his love for two-wheel racing.
"The thing about a sport like this is nobody helps you do it," Hutson said in 2001. "When you go out and win, the gratification of knowing you did it builds a lot of self-esteem. You realize you did that, so you can do anything. That's carried through in my job, my family life, everything."
Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Hutson made an important connection via the sport with her son, Gabe.
"My son has been fascinated with vehicles since he became mobile and longed for years to ride dirt bikes. As a single mother, I couldn't take that on, but Chris made it happen. He even drove his truck to Illinois between treatments so Gabe could purchase his first bike. Chris test-drove it, negotiated the price, then hauled it back for us in his truck as we followed. Later he dropped off some gear he no longer used that included gloves and a helmet. To him it was no big deal, because that's just who he was. But I know from personal experience very few men will help someone else's child to that extent," Shelton said.
"Chris was one of the kindest, funniest, most selfless humans I've had the gift of knowing."
