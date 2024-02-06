Missouri teachers would have a voice on the state Board of Education under a bill introduced by a Cape Girardeau lawmaker and backed by teacher organizations.

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford's bill would require the governor to appoint an "active classroom teacher" to the state Board of Education.

"I think it is important to have an active classroom teacher on there," he said.

Wallingford said teachers should be represented on the board because the actions taken by board members "affect the teachers."

He added, "It kind of makes common sense."

The teacher representative would attend all open-session board meetings and participate in deliberations. But that person would have no vote and would not be counted for purposes of establishing a quorum, according to the legislation.

Under the bill, the teacher representative also would be excluded from closed-door meetings of the board.

Wallingford said making the teacher representative a nonvoting member is designed to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

The senator compared the nonvoting provision to that of university boards of regents where student regents participate in board meetings but have no voting power.

Under the bill, the teacher representative would serve four years and subsequent appointments would be made in rotation from each of Missouri's eight congressional districts, starting with the First District and continuing in numerical order.

Wallingford said that provision provides an opportunity over time to have a teacher representative from every area of the state.