Cape LaCroix Trail widening project kicks it up

Quinn Poythress with ASA Asphalt Inc. operates a power brush Thursday on a section of the Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The trail is being widened from 8 feet to 10 feet from East Rodney Drive to Hopper Road. Revenue from the city's parks and recreation and stormwater sales tax and the casino fund will pay for the more than $255,000 project.