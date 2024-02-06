Cape junior high robotics team makes state in first year

In its inaugural year, the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School robotics team is going to state competition in Linn, Missouri.

That’s a pretty major achievement for a group of students who didn’t even start building robots until September, said team coach Julie West.

West is an animated figure. She strides from project to project during the robotics team meeting Tuesday afternoon, asking students questions about what they’re doing and how they got there. Students’ replies are enthusiastic and thorough, complete with demonstrations.

The robots are wheeled frames with motors, sensors, wires and buttons, modular and fully able to scoot across the floor or lift blocks.

Those tasks are important in competitions, West said, but what propelled the team over the edge and helped them qualify for state competition was their ability to realize the plan and the code they’d brought with them wasn’t working, and rebuild it on the fly.

Robotics club member Dulina Dias, 12, works on a robot during a robotics club meeting in this in-camera double exposure photograph, which also shows portions of a circuitboard, on Jan. 16 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef

“It was intense,” said Gibson Curtis, team member, who is in eighth grade this year.

West, who is an eighth-grade science teacher and robotics teacher for seventh and eighth grades, also sponsors the robotics club and coaches the robotics competition team.

“The robotics course was sort of birthed out of our knowledge that kids need more of an exposure to engineering and to the problem, solution-based approach in the classroom,” West said. “We’ve just discovered that critical thinking is key. And the more opportunities that kids have to engage that critical thinking and the problem-based learning in the classroom, the better off they’re going to be in the long run.”

First, West said, students get a basic understanding of physics — force motion, torque, rotational power, basic mechanics. Next, students learn how to manipulate the different mechanisms, how to translate lateral motion to rotational motion, for example.

Once those basics are put into practice, West said, “We sit them down and teach them to code.”

The coding language is essentially an abbreviated C++, developed by Carnegie Mellon, West said, called Robot.

“They have to understand exactly what their code is going to do for the robot,” West said. “If they put in the wrong code or don’t configure it properly, of if they don’t set up the right settings on the code, or if they even miss a single punctuation, the robot won’t run.”