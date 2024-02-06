The Cape Jaycees are providing gifts to children and seniors in-need in Cape Girardeau again this holiday season.
Each year, the service organization raises money throughout for the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs.
Toybox, a charity in its 46th year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, which consists of roughly 1,000 children who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. The group accepts donations of unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old.
Tiffany Brosey, chairwoman of Toybox, said to accomplish this goal, the Jaycees will deploy 26 vans filled with volunteers, each containing its own Santa and crew of Santa's helpers, and gifts for area children.
Brosey said the organization typically finds itself short on gifts for children ages zero to 3 months and zero to 6-month range, as well as gifts for children ages 12 and 13.
"Christmas is something that kids look forward to every year regardless of what income they have in their family," Brosey said. "It's such a happy, joyful holiday, and we want to make sure every child gets that experience regardless of their parents' income."
This year, donations will be accepted at dropboxes at area businesses until Dec. 17, and Toybox delivery will be held the evening of Dec. 21.
Those interested in a visit from Santa during the Toybox delivery must apply at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.
The Christmas for the Elderly program is designed to assist seniors in Cape Girardeau.
Tracy Haggerty, chairwoman of the Christmas for the Elderly program, said it involves collaborating with local agencies and businesses, such as nursing homes, to help fill the needs of senior citizens.
Haggerty said the Jaycees collect monetary donations and gift cards from local grocery stores, and then go out and purchase items senior citizens want or need, which she said can include clothing, home goods, toiletries, cleaning supplies, blankets and more.
"What the Jaycees do every year with fundraising and collecting and shopping and getting these gifts out to children and getting gifts out to our elderly is just really powerful, especially around this time of the year," Haggerty said. "This is my 19th year working with the programs, and it never fails that our community comes through each year to make sure that the needs of both Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly are met."
Haggerty said an added bonus to both programs is getting to spend time with individuals in the community who could use some extra support around the holiday season, and "getting to become a part of their family, even if it is just for 15 minutes."
Cash and monetary donations for both programs may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian office at 301 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, and may also be mailed to: Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
For more information on Toybox or Christmas for the Elderly, or to view a complete list of businesses accepting donations for the Toybox program, visit www.capejaycees.org.