The Cape Jaycees are providing gifts to children and seniors in-need in Cape Girardeau again this holiday season.

Each year, the service organization raises money throughout for the Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly programs.

Toybox, a charity in its 46th year, delivers toys to more than 350 families within the city limits of Cape Girardeau, which consists of roughly 1,000 children who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. The group accepts donations of unwrapped toys for children from infancy to 13 years old.

Tiffany Brosey, chairwoman of Toybox, said to accomplish this goal, the Jaycees will deploy 26 vans filled with volunteers, each containing its own Santa and crew of Santa's helpers, and gifts for area children.

Brosey said the organization typically finds itself short on gifts for children ages zero to 3 months and zero to 6-month range, as well as gifts for children ages 12 and 13.

"Christmas is something that kids look forward to every year regardless of what income they have in their family," Brosey said. "It's such a happy, joyful holiday, and we want to make sure every child gets that experience regardless of their parents' income."

This year, donations will be accepted at dropboxes at area businesses until Dec. 17, and Toybox delivery will be held the evening of Dec. 21.