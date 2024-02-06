Cape, Jackson to get more snow; MoDOT road crews out in full force

Heavy rain and above-freezing temperatures gave way to several inches of snow and blustery winds Saturday in Southeast Missouri, with more precipitation expected through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning was issued through Saturday evening for portions of Southeast Missouri, with the possibility of heavy snow.

Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph also were forecast for Southeast Missouri, according to information from the National Weather Service.

Ivers Square is seen through heavy snowfall Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Missouri Department of Transportation Southeast district communications manager Nicole Thieret said the road crews were "all out" as of Saturday evening.

"We are experiencing the worst of our winter weather in the Cape, Jackson, Perryville, Iron and Reynolds counties," she said. "There's a swath of weather coming through, and it's wreaking havoc right now. It's coming down pretty quickly."