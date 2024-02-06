Cape, Jackson set Independence Day plans

Independence Day is a coast-to-coast time of celebrating the founding of the United States, and Cape Girardeau and Jackson are set to offer a variety of activities to observe the day.

Great American Fourth of July in Cape Girardeau

The biggest thing for the City of Cape Girardeau for July Fourth, parks and recreation director Julia Jones said, is providing the annual fireworks display.

She described it as a “pretty simple” community event that “seems to work really well.”

“People get to enjoy their backyard barbecues or their family get-togethers, and they know they can always find a place somewhere in or around Arena (Park) to cap off their July Fourth with fireworks,” Jones said of the city deciding to not plan a daylong event.

Jones said, “We like to make sure we put on a great fireworks show; that’s our No. 1 goal,” adding, “and we’re just so pleased to be able to host the municipal band that will play patriotic music.”

She estimated nearly 4,000 attend the annual event at Arena Park.

Jones said this year’s fireworks producer is new to the city — Gladiator Pyrotechnics, from Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

“They’re going to do some new things,” she said. “They’re setting up some new fireworks displays that will be different than what we’ve had in years past.”

Cape Girardeau’s budget for fireworks is $18,000, “but they came in low bid at $17,500,” Jones added.

The Southeast Missourian Spirit of America award also will be presented July 4 at Arena Park.

Fourth of July Celebration in Jackson

The City of Jackson’s Independence Day celebration will be at Jackson City Park. The day kicks off with a 5K Walk/Run and Children’s Fun Run at 7:04 a.m.