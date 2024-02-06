Cape, Jackson schools work to solidify summer school plans

As the academic year came to a close Tuesday for area elementary and secondary schools, administrators worked to solidify plans for summer school, which look a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cape Girardeau School District

The Cape Girardeau Schools Board convened for its regular meeting Monday night and approved a summer school plan for elementary and secondary schools across the district.

District officials have identified the following goals of summer school programs:

To provide quality instruction in a face-to-face format

To reduce large group contact as much as possible

In preschool, to provide opportunities to access “ready-to-learn” skills

In grades K-8, to focus content on fourth-quarter material

In grades 9-12, to provide opportunities for credit recovery and credit advancement

Bus transportation will not be provided for Cape Girardeau summer school sessions in an effort to “mitigate large group exposure” to the virus, according to a document presented to the school board Monday.

All class sizes will be targeted to between 10 and 12 students per class, according to Christa Turner, deputy superintendent of elementary education for Cape Girardeau schools, who spoke to the board Monday.

Elementary, middle and junior high schools

Summer school sessions for students in preschool through the eighth grade will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20 through 31.

The summer school sessions for students in these grade levels will include an emphasis on material that would have been taught during the third and fourth quarters of the 2019-2020 academic year, Turner told the board.

In the elementary schools, students will remain with their designated teacher throughout the day, according to a district document highlighting summer school plans.

The six-hour school day will include an hour of break times split evenly among breakfast, lunch and recess. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to classrooms, according to district documents, and recesses will be scheduled to limit one class per playground or area at a time.

Each elementary school — with the exception of Alma Schrader Elementary School — will host its own students in preschool through fourth grade.

Parents may opt to access a different site for convenience in transportation plans, according to district documents.

Alma Schrader students will be scheduled with teachers from their school and supervised by their own principal. Those students may attend summer school sessions in the following locations:

Preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students will attend at Franklin Elementary School at 1550 Themis St.

Second-, third- and fourth-grade students will attend at Central Middle School at 1900 Thilenius St.

Central Middle School will also host its own fifth- and sixth-grade students at its campus.

Central Junior High School students will be able to attend summer school at their regular campus at 1910 Whitener St.

The school day for junior high school students, also six hours, will include an hour of break time evenly split among breakfast, lunch and a “brain break” or “outside time.”

Breakfast and lunch will be delivered to classrooms, and any outside breaks will be assigned to each classroom at a different time to limit possible virus exposure, according to district documents.

Students will be assigned to one classroom for the day, and core content teachers will rotate to classrooms throughout the summer school day.

High school students

From July 8 through 27, morning summer school sessions for high school students will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and afternoon sessions will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to district documents.

As no buses will be running, summer school sessions for high school students will also be housed at CJHS to offer students, parents and guardians a more centralized and accessible location.

“[Principal Nancy] Scheller and her team will still be running it,” Turner told the school board. “We’re just going to use the facility at [the] junior high so [the commute is] a little easier for those without transportation.”