Cape, Jackson schools prep freshmen for upcoming school year

Freshman orientation at Cape Girardeau and Jackson public schools saw hundreds of students -- and their teachers -- gearing up for a new school year set to begin Aug. 10.

Christopher Kase, principal at Central High School in Cape Girardeau, said the incoming freshman class has 327 students, which were divided into two groups for orientation.

Kase said the orientation process has evolved over a decade of finding what worked to get the students acclimated to the school year's structure and flow.

"It's taken on a little different form over the years," Kase said, "but it's a great way for us to meet the freshmen."

This year, students were given locker combinations and a presentation on being prepared to their school-issued Dell Chromebooks, which will be used in the classroom and at home.

Kase also said there's a new administrative team at the high school.

"We're excited," Kase said of three new assistant principals -- Brice Beck, Tracy Haggerty and Stephanie Small. "They're excited. They have great ideas to bring to us as a school."

Kase said the energy of the students has been great as well.

"Not only are they excited to be back, we have student leaders who've been here every day, working at orientation," Kase said. "It's a really great group."

At Jackson, nearly 500 ninth-graders are enrolled at the junior high for this school year.

Principal Cory Crosnoe is in his 15th year as principal. He said he thinks much of the excitement is with the new Chromebooks.

"We've talked so long about it," Crosnoe said.

Last year, the school had Chromebook carts available for teachers to reserve, and there was a computer lab. But it just wasn't the same experience as each student having his or her own device to work on and become familiar with, Crosnoe said.

Teachers at Jackson junior high have had a Chromebook each for about a year now, Crosnoe said, and have been receiving professional development training with it.