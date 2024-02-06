A new Missouri law, which will push back the start of classes in August beginning next year, has local school districts looking at how to adjust their schedules to the new calendar.

Schools currently can start as early as 10 days before the first Monday in September. Under the new law, schools won’t be able to start classes earlier than 14 days before Labor Day.

Both the Jackson and Cape Girardeau school districts typically start classes in mid-August. But the new law will force school districts to wait until late August to start school.

In 2020, that means the school year can’t begin until Aug. 24, Jackson schools superintendent John Link said Friday.

Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass said that could result in students having to take final exams after they return from Christmas break.

But Link said the Jackson district “will probably not push our finals back after Christmas. I just think it is unfair for the kids taking it.”

He added, “Very few students I know are taking their books home and studying over Christmas break.”

Rather than schedule exams after Christmas break, Link said the Jackson district likely will have a shorter first semester and a longer second semester.

Under this schedule, Jackson may have an 80-day fall semester and a 90 or 92 days in the spring semester, Link said.

Glass said the Cape Girardeau School District may end up adopting a similar schedule.

Otherwise, middle school, junior high and high school students will have to take exams immediately after Christmas break, he said.

Glass said the district’s calendar committee will look at how best to draw up the school year. The committee will make a recommendation this fall that will be voted on by the district’s teachers.

“We are not going to decide something from the superintendent’s office without the input of the teachers,” Glass said.

Both Link and Glass said school districts will benefit from a change in how the state calculates state aid. It will be based on school hours, not school days, Link said.