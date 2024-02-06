Cape, Jackson preparing for snow forecast

The first significant snowfall of the year is forecast this weekend throughout Southeast Missouri, and it may trigger hazardous road conditions according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday afternoon, a winter weather warning was issued for Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas from 3 p.m. today through midnight, and the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson had begun preparations.

Late Thursday afternoon, Jackson officials issued a snow route proclamation in anticipation of the weather system, and said preparations had begun.

Residents who live along the designated snow route2 were given 24 hours from 5 p.m. Thursday to move their vehicles from the roadway to allow for plowing, the proclamation stated.

Vehicles are subject to ticketing if still parked along the routes after 5 p.m. today.

The proclamation will end when the storm is over, streets have been cleared and the city has notified media outlets.

In Cape Girardeau, the public works department had begun preparing roads.

The system, according to Ashley Ravenscraft of the Nationals Weather Service Forecast Office of Paducah, Kentucky, may include a wintry mix of sleet and rain at times, with an expected snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches, she said, with northern counties experiencing more, possibly around 4 inches.

"Things have trended a little farther north [Thursday], and if that trend continues, that means some of the snowfall totals could go down," Ravenscraft said.

Late this evening and overnight, she expects to see a "quick hit" of snow within Cape Girardeau County.

And within a couple hours -- and factoring in overnight travel temperatures near freezing — the weather system could pose threatening to drivers, she explained.