Cape, Jackson look to volunteers for cleanup day this weekend

Two small armies of volunteers -- consisting of families, groups and individuals -- will converge on city parks in Cape Girardeau and Jackson Saturday morning. Their objective will be to clean, paint, plant and, in general, spruce up park facilities in both communities.

The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will kickoff its 28th annual Park Day at 8 a.m. Saturday at Pavilion 1 on Parkview Street in Jackson City Park. Meanwhile, the 34th annual Friends of the Parks & Great Cape Clean Up will start an hour later, at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Shelter 3 in Cape's Capaha Park. Although some groups and individuals have already signed up, pre-registration is not required to participate in either event.

"We're literally going to be doing projects all over Cape Girardeau," said Brock Davis, Cape Girardeau's parks division manager. "Our main projects will be in Capaha Park, but we'll have things going on in 10 or 12 of our 24 parks."

Those projects will include picking up litter, painting park facilities and planting flowers. "The Department of Conservation will also be partnering with us and helping us pick up litter along the nature trail," he said.

Some volunteers will be assigned to projects at the Jaycee Municipal Golf Course and along Water, Main and Spanish streets downtown. "Normally we'd be picking up logs and trash along the riverbank downtown, but the river is too high and the floodgates are closed, so we'll be picking up litter along the downtown streets instead," Davis said.

The weather Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy but dry, so Davis expects a good turnout. "We typically have between 350 and 400 volunteers for this," he said. "We've had more, but that's about average."

Volunteers will be given T-shirts while they last and lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will be served at Shelter 3 in Capaha Park starting at 11:30 a.m.

For more information about Cape Girardeau's Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up, call the Parks & Recreation Department, (573) 339-6340.