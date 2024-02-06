As their year of firefighting comes to an end, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue have responded to a combined call volume of nearly 7,000 incidents in 2019 and awarded year-end recognitions within their departments.

Jackson Fire Rescue responded to 1,461 incidents this year and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to 5,457, according to each department’s data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23.

A pie chart shows the categories of incidents the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23 of this year. (Click to enlarge) Ben Matthews

The calls were divided into nine categories: fires, explosions/excessive heat, rescue/emergency services, hazardous conditions, service calls, good intent calls, false alarms, severe weather and special incidents.

The largest volume of calls were in the category for rescue calls and emergency medical service calls, which accounted for about two-thirds of incidents.

A pie chart shows the categories of incidents Jackson Fire Rescue responded to from Jan. 1 to Dec. 23 of this year. (Click to enlarge) Ben Matthews

Although they received about one-fifth as many calls as the Cape Girardeau agency, Jackson Fire Rescue responded to nearly nine times more severe weather calls than the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

With the end of the year approaching, both departments also awarded year-end recognitions to firefighters this month.

Lucas Simmons Cape Girardeau Captain of the Year, Employee of the Year

Cape Girardeau fire Capt. Lucas Simmons was named not only Captain of the Year, but also as the department’s Employee of the Year. Simmons has been with the department since June 2008, and now serves as station captain at Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 3. He is also a member of the area’s technical rescue team and drone team.

As one of his primary duties, Simmons oversees the department’s EMS supplies and equipment and he helped the department secure three cardiac monitors it needed. Simmons said the devices cost between $30,000 and $40,000 each.