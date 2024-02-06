Cape, Jackson crews respond to Whitener Street apartment fire

Cape Girardeau firefighters responded to an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

At 8:04 a.m. firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Whitener Street where they discovered an apartment on fire. According to interim fire chief Randy Morris, the fire originated from a first-floor apartment.

“Fire was coming out of the back side of the building in a first floor apartment,” Morris said. “It sustained heavy fire damage, heavy smoke damage. There is moderate smoke damage throughout the ‘A’ side of the building. There was a little bit of residual smoke on the ‘B’ side on the first floor, but we were able to blow all that smoke out.”

Fire crews respond to an apartment fire on Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau. JC Reeves ~ Southeast Missourian

According to Morris, when firefighters arrived, all the residents from the “A” side of the building had already evacuated.

“When we got here, there’s six apartments in this building, all of those folks had evacuated out,” Morris said. “We ended up going over here to the Bravo section, knocking on some doors, waking some people up and getting them out of the building.”

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department upgraded its alarm roughly 10 minutes after arriving at the scene as there was a report of the possibility of a child still inside the building on the first floor.