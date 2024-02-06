Cape, Jackson chambers to promote job openings in manufacturing sector

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce announced a push to educate area students and young adults about career opportunities in manufacturing.
"We're letting young people know that manufacturing isn't what it was 40 years ago, 50 years ago," John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday during a phone interview.
The initiative, called "Dream It. Do It," is a national program developed by the National Association of Manufacturers and adopted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Mehner said the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers are partnering with those larger organizations in an effort to address a shortage of skilled manufacturing employees.
"Manufacturing is experiencing in some areas an extreme shortage in workforce," Mehner said.
He said in conversations with local manufacturing leaders, that shortage is a salient topic.
"Certainly, within the last 18 to 24 months, the thing that comes up over and over again is employees," Mehner said.
To raise awareness, the campaign will include print, outdoor, movie theater, radio and online advertising, plus a website, brochures and direct mail, according to a news release issued by the chamber.
Mehner said while the specifics of what programming will occur locally is being worked out, the aim will be to involve local manufacturers to help illustrate to young people what's being made in the area.
"While the departure of low-level manufacturing jobs to China and India receives much attention, manufacturers like P&G, Mondi, Biokyowa, Havco and many others need employees with technical skills to create cutting-edge products that beat the global competition," Jerry Jasinowki, president of the National Association of Manufacturers, stated in the news release.
"The erosion of technical training programs and a lack of student interest in math, science and technical careers have left America with a critical shortage of skilled workers," he said.
The programming also will seek to inform students of the monetary benefits available with manufacturing jobs.
"Our state's manufacturers have the job openings, but can't find the workers qualified to fill these positions," said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president.
"Through our partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers and local leaders like the Cape and Jackson chambers, the Missouri Chamber is committing to our manufacturers to help narrow the skills gap and keep our manufacturing operations going strong."
tgraef@semissourian.com (573) 388-3627
