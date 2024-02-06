Cape, Jackson chambers to promote job openings in manufacturing sector

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce announced a push to educate area students and young adults about career opportunities in manufacturing.

"We're letting young people know that manufacturing isn't what it was 40 years ago, 50 years ago," John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday during a phone interview.

The initiative, called "Dream It. Do It," is a national program developed by the National Association of Manufacturers and adopted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mehner said the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers are partnering with those larger organizations in an effort to address a shortage of skilled manufacturing employees.

"Manufacturing is experiencing in some areas an extreme shortage in workforce," Mehner said.

He said in conversations with local manufacturing leaders, that shortage is a salient topic.

"Certainly, within the last 18 to 24 months, the thing that comes up over and over again is employees," Mehner said.