All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 1, 2017

Cape, Jackson chambers to promote job openings in manufacturing sector

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce announced a push to educate area students and young adults about career opportunities in manufacturing. "We're letting young people know that manufacturing isn't what it was 40 years ago, 50 years ago," John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday during a phone interview...

Tyler Graef

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce announced a push to educate area students and young adults about career opportunities in manufacturing.

"We're letting young people know that manufacturing isn't what it was 40 years ago, 50 years ago," John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said Monday during a phone interview.

The initiative, called "Dream It. Do It," is a national program developed by the National Association of Manufacturers and adopted by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mehner said the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers are partnering with those larger organizations in an effort to address a shortage of skilled manufacturing employees.

"Manufacturing is experiencing in some areas an extreme shortage in workforce," Mehner said.

He said in conversations with local manufacturing leaders, that shortage is a salient topic.

"Certainly, within the last 18 to 24 months, the thing that comes up over and over again is employees," Mehner said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

To raise awareness, the campaign will include print, outdoor, movie theater, radio and online advertising, plus a website, brochures and direct mail, according to a news release issued by the chamber.

Mehner said while the specifics of what programming will occur locally is being worked out, the aim will be to involve local manufacturers to help illustrate to young people what's being made in the area.

"While the departure of low-level manufacturing jobs to China and India receives much attention, manufacturers like P&G, Mondi, Biokyowa, Havco and many others need employees with technical skills to create cutting-edge products that beat the global competition," Jerry Jasinowki, president of the National Association of Manufacturers, stated in the news release.

"The erosion of technical training programs and a lack of student interest in math, science and technical careers have left America with a critical shortage of skilled workers," he said.

The programming also will seek to inform students of the monetary benefits available with manufacturing jobs.

"Our state's manufacturers have the job openings, but can't find the workers qualified to fill these positions," said Dan Mehan, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry president.

"Through our partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers and local leaders like the Cape and Jackson chambers, the Missouri Chamber is committing to our manufacturers to help narrow the skills gap and keep our manufacturing operations going strong."

tgraef@semissourian.com (573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy