NewsJanuary 14, 2021
Cape, Jackson announce MLK Day trash, recycling changes
Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau has announced citizens who normally receive curbside trash and recycling pickup Mondays will have to wait until Tuesday next week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

Cape Girardeau residents who are on the Tuesday route for both will see their pickups delayed until Wednesday.

All other routes next week will run as scheduled.

Additionally, the Arena Building and Osage Centre offices will be closed Monday.

Jackson

In Jackson, city officials announced Monday’s scheduled garbage pickup will be delayed to Tuesday next week.

Tuesday’s routes will remain the same.

Jackson, which does not offer curbside recycling, will not operate its recycling center Monday, and yard-waste pits will also be closed.

No special pickups will be scheduled for Monday, Tuesday or Thursday next week.

Special pickup requests may be submitted to

www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.

MLK Day

The MLK observance is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

Americans, according to cityofcape.org, are encouraged to volunteer to support their communities, especially Monday.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

