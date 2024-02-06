Cape, Jackson announce MLK Day trash, recycling changes

The City of Cape Girardeau has announced citizens who normally receive curbside trash and recycling pickup Mondays will have to wait until Tuesday next week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.

Cape Girardeau residents who are on the Tuesday route for both will see their pickups delayed until Wednesday.

All other routes next week will run as scheduled.

Additionally, the Arena Building and Osage Centre offices will be closed Monday.

Jackson

In Jackson, city officials announced Monday’s scheduled garbage pickup will be delayed to Tuesday next week.

Tuesday’s routes will remain the same.