Cape, Jackson announce holiday trash collection schedules

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday next week, Cape Giraradeau and Jackson will close offices and alter trash and recycling pickup.
All City of Cape Girardeau offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Nov. 27.
Next week, trash and recycling routes usually run Thursdays and Fridays will be run Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Monday's and Tuesday's routes will run as normal.
For more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351 or visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/publicworks.
The Jackson Sanitation Department will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and the following day, Friday, Nov. 27.
Residential garbage normally scheduled for collection Thursdays and Fridays will be picked up Monday, Nov. 30, while trash collection normally scheduled for that day will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Jackson's Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed Nov. 26 and 27, but open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
More information is available by contacting the Jackson Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333 or the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300.
