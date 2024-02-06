All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2017

Cape inmate walks away from work detail

An 18-year-old inmate escaped police custody by fleeing a work detail at the Cape Girardeau Transfer Station on Wednesday, police said. Dwayne L. Crawford Jr. of Cape Girardeau received a 30-day sentence for interfering or resisting arrest at the Cape Girardeau city jail, which he began serving Tuesday, public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Wednesday...

Southeast Missourian

An 18-year-old inmate escaped police custody by fleeing a work detail at the Cape Girardeau Transfer Station on Wednesday, police said.

Dwayne L. Crawford Jr. of Cape Girardeau received a 30-day sentence for interfering or resisting arrest at the Cape Girardeau city jail, which he began serving Tuesday, public-information officer Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Wednesday.

Crawford was assigned to sort trash at the city transfer station when he walked off the job site and was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Schmidt said.

Online court records show Crawford pleaded guilty for marijuana possession earlier this month.

Local News
