Cape Girardeau Police said it has between three and six crisis-intervention-trained officers on each shift, and that increase in training coincided with a decrease in mental-health calls.

Crisis intervention team training is a program that teaches de-escalation techniques to officers responding to a crisis situation, such as a person threatening to commit suicide or a person acting abnormally violent because of a mental-health condition.

When it began tracking such calls, the department had 27 mental-health calls in May, or about six a week.

The department now averages four calls a week, which is up slightly from September when the number was down to two or three reports per week, public information officer Adam Glueck wrote in an email.

"I think this is partly because more officers are now trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental illness and are now better equipped to deal with those situations," Glueck wrote.

Officers began conducting follow-up visits in July with people who formerly were in crisis situations.

Those visits included reminders to residents to continue taking medication and continue with other treatments that could prevent another crisis situation, according to a previous interview with community counseling liaison Warren Skinner.