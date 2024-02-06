Cape house fire on Centennial Drive deemed suspicious

A fire that caused extensive damage to a house early Sunday in Cape Girardeau is being investigated as suspicious.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report at 4:42 a.m. of flames coming from the garage area of the house at 50 Centennial Drive, according to an incident report by Fire Chief Randy Morris.

While units were responding, they were notified the structure was on the city's condemnation list, the report stated.

The first arriving unit found flames showing from 95% of the building, according to the report. Everyone in the house had been able to get out.

Crews operated in a defensive mode to protect surrounding buildings and to confine the fire to the structure of origin, the report stated.