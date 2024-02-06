Cape house fire on Centennial Drive deemed suspicious

A fire that caused extensive damage to a house early Sunday in Cape Girardeau is being investigated as suspicious.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report at 4:42 a.m. of flames coming from the garage area of the house at 50 Centennial Drive, according to an incident report by Fire Chief Randy Morris.
While units were responding, they were notified the structure was on the city's condemnation list, the report stated.
The first arriving unit found flames showing from 95% of the building, according to the report. Everyone in the house had been able to get out.
Crews operated in a defensive mode to protect surrounding buildings and to confine the fire to the structure of origin, the report stated.
The fire was contained in approximately 20 minutes, with crews staying on scene until 7:22 a.m., according to the report.
The structure, which also had a fire Dec. 5, did not have utilities hooked up.
The cause of the fire, which was undetermined after an investigation, is considered suspicious with the area of origin in the garage, Morris said in the report. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is following up with the two people who had been occupying the house, one of whom was treated and transported after receiving injuries from breaking a window.
The building sustained approximately $125,000 worth of damage, according to the report.
The fire department received mutual aid from the East County Fire Protection District, the Gordonville Fire Protection District, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Scott City Fire Department.
