Cape hotel, motel receipts spike 28% in past fiscal year

Hospitality, an industry plagued by COVID-19, was able to survive and now rise to unprecedented heights in Cape Girardeau.

Data collected for the 2022 fiscal year -- which ended in June -- had hotel-motel tax receipts in the city up nearly 28% from the previous year. The figure far eclipses the 3.27% increase for the previous year and is the highest mark in the past five years by nearly $200,000.

Brenda Newbern, executive director of VisitCape, said she's "ecstatic" about the increase because it actually represents more visitors to Cape Girardeau, not just inflationary price increases.

The director of the city's main tourism division credited multiple factors for the increase in travelers to the city. In many ways, 2022 tourism has been connected to a travel boom. Pent-up frustration at being locked at home during the height of COVID-19's reign in the U.S. has led many to want to get away.

"It's like the perfect world right now; it's like the perfect storm," Newbern said.

John Echimovich, vice president of operations for MidAmerica Hotels, said the company's three hotels in Cape Girardeau -- Auburn Place Hotel & Suites, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express -- were able to stave off some of the industry decline experienced in other parts of the country in 2020 and 2021 and rebound faster than expected.

Echimovich and Newbern said the numbers will likely plateau as the travel boom ends but will likely stay constant because of the assets of Cape Girardeau. Newbern said the proximity to water, trails and history make the city a destination for people deciding to take shorter trips.

As always, Southeast Missouri State University will help drive numbers as well. The college represents the three annual biggest visiting weekends -- graduation, parents' weekend and homecoming -- in terms of hotel occupancy, Echimovich said.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the increase comes from an investment Cape Girardeau made in the youth sports market.

Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, a sprawling mass of hardwood courts and turf fields, first opened in May 2017, with city officials hoping it would be a destination for sports tourism, driving more people to the Southeast corner of Missouri.

Newbern, Echimovich and Heather Davis, SportsPlex supervisor, all agreed that it has done just that.

"It helped us find a niche for ourselves, that we really can do sports well and with our brand new SportsPlex, it was perfect," Newbern said.