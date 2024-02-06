Cape hospitals, restaurants, businesses dealing with water woes

"As far as washing our hands, I checked with the local health department, and as long as we have hand sanitizer available for both our guests and team members, after we wash our hands then use hand sanitizer, we should be good from that standpoint," he said. "From a dishwashing standpoint, our dishwasher has sanitizer and a water heater booster attached, so we are able to sanitize and clean all of our dishes. ... Bathrooms are open to the public, we have notices on all of our bathrooms on the mirrors just reminding people of the boil water advisory and advise them to apply hand sanitizer after they wash their hands after using the restroom."

Restaurants that heavily rely on water are using bottled water.

"We're open, and we are using bottled water," reported Suzanne Hightower, owner of Speakeasy Coffee Co. "Since the coffee and espresso is heated quite heavily, that's OK, and then we use milk for most of our products. We are also able to serve cold brew coffee, since we had plenty of water set aside before the water main break happened."

Other businesses are adapting to having no safe water.

"We are being effected by it totally," said Shonda Babers, manager of Kidd's on Broadway. "About half of our business we can't do. Of course, we can't sell anything that involves water — so none of our smoothies, coffees, gourmet drinks. We can't use any of that at the moment."

Babers said customer reaction has been mixed.

"Some complain. Some are understanding," she said. "It's been messing our whole day up."

John Abernathy, human resources manager at Pepsi MidAmerica distributors in Cape Girardeau, said the company is mobilizing additional bottled water shipments.

"We've been getting calls from every local Walmart, basically all the stores and restaurants in the area, because they are not able to use their fountain drink stations," he said. "We are getting two trucks sent down from our bottling plant in Marion, Illinois, full of pallets of bottled water. They will be arriving today (Tuesday). Each truck carries 26 pallets. Since Cape is the only area affected, it shouldn't be a huge problem for us to keep up with the demand."

Long-term care facilities

Chelsie Reagan of The Chateau Girardeau said the facility is operating under existing emergency plans

"When we first got word about the water main breaking, we triggered our disaster plan and that includes water supply," she explained. "Our maintenance team was on site last night making sure everything was OK and checking on the residents. Of course, it's a challenge for all of us right now, but fortunately we have an ample supply of clear water resources. So, all of our residents will have sufficient water for as long as the boil water advisory continues."

Pamela Ogels, director of marketing and community development at Lutheran Home, said the facility's emergency plan calls for several days of water supply to be on hand.

"We always keep 300 or more 5-gallon containers of emergency water supply at all times. We generally are able to survive three to five days without having any issues," she said. "Our residents in independent living are able to boil their own water in their homes. ... When you have a situation like this, it's concerning. We have a lot of people here who rely on us. It's part of our responsibility to be able to take care of them in any kind of unforeseen circumstances."

Rick Fahr contributed to this story.