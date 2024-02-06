Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities.

Saint Francis, which reopened its COVID care unit last week, reported a total of 39 coronavirus inpatients as of early Thursday afternoon, up from 25 just 10 days ago. Of those 39 patients, only two had been fully vaccinated while four others had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Twelve of the Saint Francis patients were classified as being in "ICU status" and 18 were on ventilators, none of whom had been vaccinated. As of Thursday, coronavirus patients occupied more than one out of every 10 beds in the 306-bed medical center, or roughly 13%.

At Southeast Hospital, the number of COVID-19 inpatients increased from 22 about 10 days ago to 32 as of Thursday morning. Twenty of those 32 patients, including six who were fully or partially vaccinated, were on medical units while the remaining 12 were in the hospital's intensive care unit. Of those dozen ICU patients, none had been vaccinated.