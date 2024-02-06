Cape homicide victim identified

Police have identified Lavell Durden Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau as the victim in an apparent homicide Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated Wednesday after police were called to an apartment at 203 S. Lorimier St. The coroner pronounced Durden dead at the scene.
Police have not released how Durden died or whether any suspects have been identified, but the Major Case Squad remains activated.
Pertinent address:
203 S. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.