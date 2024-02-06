Cape homicide victim identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday as Demetric L. Atchison, 41, of Cape Girardeau.
Police went to a report of a shooting at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 41 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau to find Atchison shot, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
The Major Case Squad remains activated and is investigating.
Pertinent address:
41 N. Henderson Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.