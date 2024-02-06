All sections
May 14, 2017

Cape homicide victim identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday as Demetric L. Atchison, 41, of Cape Girardeau. Police went to a report of a shooting at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 41 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau to find Atchison shot, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad...

Southeast Missourian
Demetric L. Atchison
Demetric L. Atchison

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday as Demetric L. Atchison, 41, of Cape Girardeau.

Police went to a report of a shooting at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 41 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau to find Atchison shot, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The Major Case Squad remains activated and is investigating.

Pertinent address:

41 N. Henderson Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

