Cape homicide victim identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday as Demetric L. Atchison, 41, of Cape Girardeau.

Police went to a report of a shooting at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at 41 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau to find Atchison shot, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Atchison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.